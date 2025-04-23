Woman, 84, ‘fighting for her life’ after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is “fighting for her life” after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday.

Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Salem Road ramp to the eastbound Highway 401.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that the woman was then assaulted by the other driver, who fled the scene.

The elderly woman was taken to a trauma centre where she is “fighting for her life.”

Police are searching for a man between 20 to 35 years of age with long black hair and tattoos on his arms and chest. He was last seen driving a white/beige-coloured sedan.