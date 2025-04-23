Woman, 84, ‘fighting for her life’ after being assaulted following Ajax crash

OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted April 23, 2025 5:03 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 5:21 pm.

An 84-year-old woman is “fighting for her life” after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday.

Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Salem Road ramp to the eastbound Highway 401.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that the woman was then assaulted by the other driver, who fled the scene.

The elderly woman was taken to a trauma centre where she is “fighting for her life.”

Police are searching for a man between 20 to 35 years of age with long black hair and tattoos on his arms and chest. He was last seen driving a white/beige-coloured sedan.

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay to liquidate remaining stores as hope of finding a buyer fades

Hudson's Bay will start selling off all merchandise on Friday at the six stores previously spared from liquidation, effectively ending the retail empire's reign and significantly dimming the possibility...

28m ago

Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online. The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that...

2h ago

Ontario child-care fees could rise without new federal funding: provincial minister

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra is warning that if the next federal government does not increase funding for the $10-a-day child-care program, the fees parents pay will rise. Ontario is one...

1h ago

A dozen states sue the Trump administration to stop tariff policy

NEW YORK (AP) — A dozen states sued the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York on Wednesday to stop its tariff policy, saying it is unlawful and has brought chaos to...

41m ago

