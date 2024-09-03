Hamilton police release startling video of Labour Day shooting

Hamilton police have released startling video of a Labour Day shooting in the Upper Wentworth Street and Kingfisher Drive area of the city.

Loud gunshots and screaming can be heard in the video as people are seen running away.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. after a dispute between several people escalated and one person fired a handgun.

Police say several rounds were fired at multiple people, but no one was hit or injured.

The suspect was last seen running away from the area on foot. At the time, he was wearing a blue tracksuit with a white circular pattern on it and a black ski mask.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area to check their dashcam and surveillance video and contact them with any relevant information.