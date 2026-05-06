Toronto is in for a cool, unsettled stretch of spring weather, with rain lingering today, more temperature swings ahead, and showers expected for Mother’s Day — all as the GTA sits well below typical early‑May norms.

Rain continues to push across Toronto and much of the GTA through the morning and into the early afternoon before skies shift to mostly cloudy conditions with occasional sunny breaks. Temperatures will top out around 12°C, held down by a light northwest wind of 5-10 km/h.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to 4°C, setting up a noticeably cool pattern that will carry through the rest of the week.

Thursday brings a mix of sun and cloud, but the cool air sticks around. The high will reach only 11°C, several degrees below what Toronto typically sees in early May. Winds from the north‑northwest will strengthen to 15–30 km/h, and overnight lows will fall to 3°C, unusually chilly for this point in the month.

Friday features sunny breaks mixed with scattered showers as a stronger westerly wind develops, gusting 20–40 km/h. The high will again reach 12°C, with a low near 6°C overnight.

Looking ahead to the weekend and Mother’s Day

Saturday offers a slight warmup, with sun‑and‑cloud conditions and a chance of showers. Temperatures will climb to 15°C, closer to seasonal but still on the cool side for early May. Winds remain breezy out of the west‑southwest at 20–40 km/h, with a low of 6°C overnight.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be below seasonal, with showers expected and about 5 millimetres of rain possible before late‑day sunny breaks. The high will reach 12°C, with a low around 5°C.

Looking ahead, early modelling suggests the Victoria Day long weekend may trend dry but cold, with temperatures remaining below seasonal across the region. Forecasters caution that details will sharpen next week, but the early signal points to a cooler‑than‑normal holiday stretch.

How this compares to typical early May weather

Toronto is usually well into spring warmth by the first week of May. Historical climate data shows average highs of 16–18°C for May 5–7 and average lows of 6–8°C.

This week’s forecast — with highs of 11–12°C and lows dipping to 3–6°C — places the city several degrees below normal, more reminiscent of late March than early May.

May is also one of Toronto’s wetter spring months, averaging 76–90 mm of rainfall over roughly nine to 11 days, indicating that the upcoming showers fit the seasonal pattern even if the temperatures don’t.

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