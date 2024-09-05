Child welfare agencies catching heat for placing vulnerable youth in motels, offices and trailers

Ontario ombudsman Paul Dube THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 5, 2024 5:03 pm.

Some of Ontario’s child welfare agencies are catching heat for placing vulnerable youth in unlicensed facilities, such as motels, office buildings and trailers.

Ontario’s ombudsman Paul Dubé announced Thursday that his office is launching an investigation into the “inappropriate” housing placements after receiving several reports about children being put up in these settings.

“We are aware of numerous incidents across the province of children being placed in these unlicensed settings, many of which have raised some serious concerns about their safety, privacy and comfort,” Dubé said in a statement.

The ombudsman’s office says staff have already visited some of the children and youth to inspect their living conditions and hear their concerns directly.

Some children’s aid societies have indicated that they place children in these types of unlicensed settings only as a last resort, when there aren’t any other appropriate options or when a person has special needs.

The investigation will be conducted by the ombudsman’s children and youth unit with support from the special ombudsman response team. It will also look at how Doug Ford’s Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services has responded to the practice.

“It is our intent to determine why this is happening and, if applicable, make recommendations to ensure the rights of these vulnerable young people are respected,” Dubé added.

