Police say missing 11-year-old in North York found safe

A command post established for a missing 11 year old girl, who has since been found safe
A command post established for a missing 11 year old girl, who has since been found safe. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted September 8, 2024 10:33 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2024 11:45 am.

Toronto police say a missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe.

Investigators said the child was last seen around 4 p.m. on September 7 in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area of North York.

After publicizing her disappearance, police say a citizen spotted the child and she was located just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said she was found a significant distance away from where she went missing but provided no further details except to say that no foul play is suspected at this time.

