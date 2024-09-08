Police say missing 11-year-old in North York found safe

Toronto police say a missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe.

Investigators said the child was last seen around 4 p.m. on September 7 in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area of North York.

After publicizing her disappearance, police say a citizen spotted the child and she was located just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said she was found a significant distance away from where she went missing but provided no further details except to say that no foul play is suspected at this time.