4 arrested in series of nighttime break and enters in Toronto, Durham dating back to 2023

Toronto police and Durham police
A Toronto police badge and Durham police badge are seen in this undated photo. IMAGE: THE CANADIAN PRESS/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 10, 2024 9:25 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2024 10:52 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested four people allegedly behind more than two dozen nighttime break-and-enters dating back to last year targeting retailers in the city and Durham Region.

TPS said that between Nov. 26, 2023, and Aug. 23, 2024, through Project Nightcrawler, officers in Toronto and with the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) responded to 27 calls for nighttime break-ins at various retail establishments. 

It’s alleged that a group of armed and masked suspects targeted and forced entry into cannabis, electronics and cellphone stores. In one incident, police said the suspects “recklessly discharged a firearm” while fleeing a scene.

TPS said the suspects stole over $50,000 worth of cannabis, cannabis-related products, cellphones and accessories, electronics and computers and fled in a getaway vehicle.

Four suspects were identified through the investigation. Search warrants were executed, during which officers recovered items of evidentiary value, including two firearms.

Four arrested, two others wanted: TPS

Tristan Chonevski, 24, of Oshawa, is facing 27 counts of break and enter, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of burglar tools.

Malachi Glover, 23, of Toronto, was charged with six counts of break and enter, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 16-year-old male youth of Toronto faces similar offences but also faces drug and weapons charges, including possession of a loaded and restricted firearm and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Duane Davis, 43, of Toronto, faces numerous weapons and drug-related charges, including possession of a loaded and restricted firearm and possession of a prohibited device.

The four accused were all scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30, 2024.

Two other suspects remain wanted on various offences, including a 17-year-old male youth and 41-year-old Jasmine Glover of Toronto.

The teenagers were not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

