Toronto’s historic Revue Cinema to remain open after new 5-year lease agreement

After a summer of legal wrangling and negotiations a deal has been struck to keep Toronto’s historic Revue Cinema in business.

In a release Tuesday, The Revue Film Society announced a new five-year lease agreement with the building’s owners, Danny and Letty Mullin.

LONG LIVE THE REVUE!!!



For more information, see https://t.co/z9sCA22lw4 pic.twitter.com/oxlaqdISi0 — Revue Cinema (@RevueCinema) September 10, 2024

The new deal marks a happy ending to a precarious period for the cinema after it seemed poised for permanent closure when its lease expired at the end of June without a deal.

A last-second court injunction temporarily put the brakes on the looming eviction, but the future of the cinema, which first opened at 400 Roncesvalles Ave. in 1912 and has been deemed a heritage site, remained in limbo.

Theatre-lovers can now let out a sigh of relief after Tuesday’s announcement.

The cinema has already released its September programming schedule.

Our September calendar is here! Kick off the fall season by viewing Back To School programming, new restorations & rare 35mm prints, Premiere Screenings & more!



Buy Tickets Here: https://t.co/uwWyJhtku5



Which Sept events are you most looking forward to?



@ pic.twitter.com/1iWmF2LP0c — Revue Cinema (@RevueCinema) August 23, 2024

“Patrons can look forward to exciting new programming and upcoming facility enhancements, including restoration of the heritage façade set to commence this year,” said Revue Film Society Chair, Grant Oyston.

Despite an acrimonious start to negotiations, the two sides say they were able to find common ground.

“Negotiations, even between longstanding partners, can often lead to misunderstandings, but the length and strength of our partnership with the Mullins and good faith on all sides allowed us to end up in a good place,” the Revue Film Society’s release stated.

As part of the new lease agreement, the Mullins requested that the Revue Film Society make a significant contribution to St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

“The Revue Film Society was pleased to agree and today announces the donation of advertising space valued at more than $62,000 to St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation over the length of the new five-year lease.

“The lease also provides for the holding of an annual fundraising event at the theatre in support of St Joseph’s Hospital, a place dear to the hearts of the Mullins and the members of our community.”

The cinema’s website describes it as a “unique Toronto cultural treasure with a vibrant historic past and an unwavering community commitment.”

“We are dedicated to presenting programs which appeal to wide-ranging audiences of different age groups, diverse backgrounds and varying interests that reflect the ever-changing local community and the Greater Toronto Area.”

The cinema says it programs over a thousand screenings per year.