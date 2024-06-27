Toronto’s historic Revue Cinema could close as early as Sunday over lease dispute

Revue Cinema. Google Street View

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 27, 2024 7:30 pm.

Last Updated June 27, 2024 7:48 pm.

One of Toronto’s most iconic and beloved cinemas could be closing as soon as this Sunday.

In a social media post, Revue Cinema said it has been unable to secure a renewal of its lease past June 30, 2024.

“While we continue to attempt to negotiate in good faith with our landlord, we are unsure if we will be able to open past June 30. In the event of a disruption, ticket holders, event rentals and members will be reimbursed.”

The cinema at 400 Roncesvalles Avenue first opened in 1912 and is a designated heritage site.

It’s also Toronto’s oldest standing movie theatre that’s still in use.

Its website describes it as a “unique Toronto cultural treasure with a vibrant historic past and an unwavering community commitment.”

“We are dedicated to presenting programs which appeal to wide-ranging audiences of different age groups, diverse backgrounds and varying interests that reflect the ever-changing local community and the Greater Toronto Area.”

The cinema says it programs over a thousand screenings per year.

According to the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, “the Revue almost closed for good in 2007 when its marquee collapsed under the weight of a heavy snowfall. Thanks to the formation and fundraising efforts of the Revue Film Society, the cinema reopened that same year as a not-for-profit enterprise …”

