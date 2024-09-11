Man extradited from Florida in connection with $6M Toronto fraud probe

Toronto police officers say a former Mississauga resident has been extradited from the United States of America to face charges in connection with a $6-million fraud investigation.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Wednesday morning, the alleged fraud started in 2017 and went on for approximately five years.

Officers said the suspect, who worked for a property management company, “coordinated a large-scale, fraudulent billing scheme” involving an unspecified “commercial project” in the University Avenue and Richmond Street West area.

Investigators alleged the accused billed his employer for maintenance work that wasn’t done and for supplies that were not ordered. They said the total losses were estimated to be around $6 million.

Officers said the suspect moved to the U.S., but didn’t specify when or elaborate on the circumstances involving his relocation.

The statement said the accused was extradited to Toronto from Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. Investigators noted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service (which, among other duties, apprehends fugitives and transports federal prisoners).

Officers said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Kashif Khan, appeared in a Toronto bail court on Friday, but they didn’t release an update on the proceedings.