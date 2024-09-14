Movie fans are in for a special treat!

On Saturday, Cineplex is celebrating its 12th annual community day by giving away free movie tickets along with $3.00 snacks and free gaming at their arcades across Canada.

The company says $1.00 from each concession sold will go towards supporting BGC Canada, formerly known as Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

Tickets are available online or in person on a first come, first served basis.

BGC Canada provides supportive places for youth during out-of-school hours.