Cineplex is giving away free movie tickets and $3 snacks on September 14

Cineplex
A Cineplex theatre is shown in Toronto on Monday, December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 14, 2024 10:18 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2024 11:06 am.

Movie fans are in for a special treat!

On Saturday, Cineplex is celebrating its 12th annual community day by giving away free movie tickets along with $3.00 snacks and free gaming at their arcades across Canada.

The company says $1.00 from each concession sold will go towards supporting BGC Canada, formerly known as Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

Related:

Tickets are available online or in person on a first come, first served basis.

BGC Canada provides supportive places for youth during out-of-school hours.

