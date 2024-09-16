3 teens arrested in attempted carjacking, break and enter in Toronto

Three teenagers have been arrested and another two suspects are wanted in connection with an attempted armed carjacking and a break and enter in Toronto.

Toronto police say both incidents happened on September 13.

It’s alleged the suspects approached a man as he was returning to his vehicle in the Highway 427 and Rathburn Road area in Etobicoke.

One suspect then allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his car keys. Police allege the suspects took cash that the victim had in his hand, the victim quickly jumped into the car and tried to close the door.

When the victim could not get the door closed, he got out and fled from the suspects. The suspects then were unable to get the car started so they fled in their vehicle.

The same suspects later allegedly gained entry into a residence in the Dufferin Street and Queen Street West area through a back patio door. The residents were not home.

The suspects allegedly took personal items and left through the side door. The suspects returned to their vehicle and attempted to drive off, but police officers in the area located the vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but it allegedly made contact with police vehicles, causing damage to several cars before driving away.

Officers were able to successfully stop the suspect vehicle a short distance later where three suspects were arrested. Two others were able to escape the area on foot.

A replica firearm and stolen personal items were located in the vehicle.

Terrell McKenzie, 19, of Brampton is facing several charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, break and enter and fail to comply with a probation order.

Two other male youths, aged 17 and 14, of Toronto are also facing charges of break and enter and robbery with an offensive weapon.

Three suspects were scheduled to appear in court on September 14.

The other two suspects remain outstanding.