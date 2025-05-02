Small plane lands in water near Woodbine Beach, pilot rescued: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say they have rescued the pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon.

According to Toronto Police Service X posts, the incident happened at around 2:26 p.m. The crash site appeared to be south of Woodbine Beach and east of the Leslie Street Spit.

Officers said a “small privately owned plane with one person on board” was involved.

The posts said the pilot, described as a man in his 40s, was rescued by members of the Toronto Police Service marine unit. Officers said the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement issued by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), the federal organization that investigates incidents involving aircraft, the airplane in question was a privately registered Cirrus SR22 was en route to Petawawa from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

“Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft attempted to return to the airport but collided with the water approximately 2.5 nautical miles short of the runway,” TSB spokesperson Liam MacDonald wrote.

“We are currently gathering information and assessing the occurrence.”

Cirrus SR22 aircraft utilize the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, which is a whole-plane parachute built in as a safety measure.

Kate Sharpe told CityNews she and others were standing on the shoreline when they heard a bang.

“Looked out and a small red-and-white plane crashed into the water,” she said, adding that a parachute may have been deployed.

Sharpe said a sailboat quickly approached the scene right after the plane sank.

The CityNews chopper captured video of what appeared to be a red-and-white parachute in the water.

A spokesperson for PortsToronto, the organization that runs Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, said there were no impacts to airport operations.

Meanwhile, an update from a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service is expected Friday afternoon.

More to come.