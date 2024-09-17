breaking

1 dead, another injured in North York shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting that killed one person and left another injured in the Driftwood Ave. and Jane St. area.
Police on the scene of a shooting that killed one person and left another injured in the Driftwood Ave. and Jane St. area. CITYNEWS/Michelle Mackey

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 17, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated September 17, 2024 4:28 pm.

Toronto police say one person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in North York.

Police responded to the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday for the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene while the other has been taken to hospital via emergency run.

There is no word on arrests or suspects at this time, but police say two firearms have been recovered.

The area is closed to traffic for the investigation and Shoreham Public School is currently in a hold and secure.  

