Serious crash shuts down DVP ramps to Bayview/Bloor

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash near the Don Valley Parkway.

Emergency responders were called to the area of the DVP and the Bayview/Bloor ramp around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It is unclear if the crash happened on the DVP or one of the ramps.

The woman was initially transported to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics have since confirmed that her injuries are life-threatening.

As a result of the collision, traffic is blocked on both the northbound and southbound DVP ramps to Bayview/Bloor.

It is not yet known when the ramps will reopen.

