TDSB calls for expedited investigation by Ontario ministry into pro-Palestinian protest field trip

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest.

Members of the Jewish community were present as trustees met for the first time since the Ministry of Education announced it would be investigating the field trip involving students from 15 Toronto schools, hoping to hear accountability and solutions.

“There are deep concerns by the community that there’s just been a failure to recognize that immediate action needs to be taken,” said Tamara Gottlieb with the Jewish Educators and Families Association.

On September 18, students from various schools across Toronto attended a field trip to the Grassy Narrows River Run, a community event organized in support of the Grassy Narrows First Nation and their efforts to address decades-long mercury pollution in their community.

Videos of the rally on social media show some demonstrators shouting pro-Palestinian chants, such as “From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime.”

Turtle Island is the name that some Algonquian and Iroquoian-speaking peoples use to refer to North America.

“Let’s be honest, kid’s safety was put at risk. These kids were exposed to some very traumatic material,” said Gottlieb.

School board officials have apologized for the situation and said it would review its field trip policy and prioritize an investigation into the matter.

However, the Ministry of Education stepped in and announced its own investigation, saying the TDSB “failed to take swift and decisive action on this matter.”

On Wednesday, trustees unanimously passed a motion suspending their internal investigation while pledging full support for the one launched by the Ministry. The motion calls for the review to be concluded no later than December 1 and that all relevant procedures and policies be reviewed.

The board also voted to move up a review of its excursion policy, which was set to occur in three years, to this year.

“I believe that the TDSB is at a crossroads and as elected officials responsible for public trust we need to answer some fundamental questions about our mandate and about how we steward the trust of the public and particularly parents,” said Ward 5 trustee Alexandra Lulka Rotman in advance of the motion passing.

Concerned parents say even before the trip took place they sent emails to the TDSB questioning why students are participating in protests as part of their curriculum, saying politics has no place in the classroom.

“These parents wrote to their schools and expressed concerns,” explained Gottlieb. “They asked why a political rally, this is dangerous. They asked where’s the requisite two weeks’ notification of speakers. They asked for all of these details and, sadly, the communication they got back was wholly insufficient.”