Ministry of Education launches probe into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

Ontario’s Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) field trip that turned into a protest.

On September 18, students from various schools across Toronto attended a field trip to the Grassy Narrows River Run, a community event organized in support of the Grassy Narrows First Nation and their efforts to address decades-long mercury pollution in their community.

In a statement issued on Friday, the school board said the excursion was intended to be an experience for “students to hear from Indigenous voices about the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Grassy Narrows.”

School board officials later apologized for the situation and said it would review its field trip policy and prioritize an investigation into the matter.

The announcement from Education Jill Dunlop comes one day after Premier Doug Ford slammed the school board, calling them, “disgraceful”

Dunlop said her decision to launch the probe comes after the TDSB “failed to take swift and decisive action on this matter.”

“As such, I have asked my ministry to initiate an investigation into the events that took place at the TDSB last week. Those responsible should be held accountable,” read her statement.

The event was scheduled to begin at Grange Park, near the Art Gallery of Ontario and end at Queen’s Park in front of the provincial legislature.

The school board said it received numerous concerns about the trip, mostly about issues that were raised outside of the event’s main focus.

Videos of the rally on social media show some demonstrators shouting pro-Palestinian chants, such as “From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime.”

Turtle Island is the name that some Algonquian and Iroquoian-speaking peoples use to refer to North America.

TDSB said it remains committed to the calls to action set out by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and will continue to provide opportunities for students to learn about Indigenous history and contemporary realities.

“The safety and the well-being of our students will continue to be our top priority,” TDSB said.