Womenswear brands Ann Taylor, Loft to return to Canada through Hudson’s Bay stores

This March 5, 2013 file photo shows an Ann Taylor store in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar, File

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2024 4:18 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2024 6:05 pm.

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay says Ann Taylor and Loft will return to Canada through a partnership with the department store.

The deal with Centric Brands LLC, a U.S. firm which holds distribution rights to the womenswear retailers, will see Ann Taylor and Loft open stores within some HBC locations and online.

Ann Taylor will crop up in 30 HBC stores while Loft will appear in 60.

Ann Taylor’s assortment will include workwear like suits, blazers, dresses and pants, while Loft’s merchandise will be made up of work and casual items like jackets, denim and sweaters.

Both brands departed Canada in 2020, when its then-parent company Ascena Retail Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

In recent months, HBC has added Target kids line Cat & Jack to its stores and announced plans to buy Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman before combining them into a new business with Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause
'Truly bonkers': Ford's 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream? Reaction to Premier Doug Ford's plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled...

2h ago

OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers
OSFI easing stress test requirements for uninsured mortgages when switching providers

The national banking regulator says it will no longer require borrowers with uninsured mortgages to undergo a stress test when switching providers. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions...

33m ago

Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline
Liberal government survives non-confidence vote, as Bloc sets deadline

The minority Liberal government survived a non-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but if the prime minister wants to avoid an election before Christmas the Bloc Québécois said he will...

6m ago

Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence
Associate minister appointed to fulfill MPP Michael Ford's duties during leave of absence

An associate minister has been named to fulfill MPP Michael Ford’s duties as the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism during his leave of absence from the provincial cabinet. Brampton North...

3h ago

