York Regional Police (YRP) are warning the general public of a rise in what authorities called a Bitcoin sextortion scam targeting victims via email across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Police said officers have received reports of various individuals receiving an email from an unknown suspect claiming that they have control of their computer and cellphone and have compromising images or videos of that person.

In some cases, people were informed that they were recorded through a camera during private moments. The suspect then demands the victim send funds to a Bitcoin wallet, or their information will be sent to their contact list.

Police noted that in these alleged incidents, the scammer may provide personal facts like old passwords (obtained from data breaches) to make their claims appear credible.

Similar incidents have been reported in Peel Region and Hamilton.

Email example

YRP shared an example of one of these fraudulent emails. Photo: YRP.

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency called cryptocurrency. It allows users to send and receive payments directly without intermediaries like banks. Many purchase Bitcoin as a speculative investment, hoping its value will increase over time. However, its price is known for being highly volatile and influenced by market demand, regulatory news, and macroeconomic factors.

“Don’t even try to escape from this. You’ve no idea what I’m capable of in Richmond Hill,” one of the emails reads. “I suggest you read this message carefully. Take a moment to chill, breathe, and analyze it thoroughly. [sic] We’re about to discuss a deal between you and me, and I ain’t playing games.”

In a news release, YRP reminded citizens to be cautious and to confirm any suspicious calls or emails they receive before providing any information or payments.

“Do not provide any payment, and do not respond to the email. Change your passwords and enable two-factor authentication to strengthen your account security. Do not open emails, files or links from unknown sources. Run a malware or virus scan on your computer or device and report the scam to the police,” YRP said.