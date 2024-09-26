Police warn of GTA Bitcoin sextortion scam that targets victims via email

Bitcoin
YRP said in some cases, people were informed that they were recorded through a camera during private moments. The suspect then demands the victim send funds to a Bitcoin wallet, or their information will be sent to their contact list. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 26, 2024 12:47 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2024 1:08 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) are warning the general public of a rise in what authorities called a Bitcoin sextortion scam targeting victims via email across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Police said officers have received reports of various individuals receiving an email from an unknown suspect claiming that they have control of their computer and cellphone and have compromising images or videos of that person.

In some cases, people were informed that they were recorded through a camera during private moments. The suspect then demands the victim send funds to a Bitcoin wallet, or their information will be sent to their contact list.

Police noted that in these alleged incidents, the scammer may provide personal facts like old passwords (obtained from data breaches) to make their claims appear credible.

Similar incidents have been reported in Peel Region and Hamilton.

Email example

YRP shared an example of one of these fraudulent emails. Photo: YRP.

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency called cryptocurrency. It allows users to send and receive payments directly without intermediaries like banks. Many purchase Bitcoin as a speculative investment, hoping its value will increase over time. However, its price is known for being highly volatile and influenced by market demand, regulatory news, and macroeconomic factors.

“Don’t even try to escape from this. You’ve no idea what I’m capable of in Richmond Hill,” one of the emails reads. “I suggest you read this message carefully. Take a moment to chill, breathe, and analyze it thoroughly. [sic] We’re about to discuss a deal between you and me, and I ain’t playing games.”

In a news release, YRP reminded citizens to be cautious and to confirm any suspicious calls or emails they receive before providing any information or payments.

“Do not provide any payment, and do not respond to the email. Change your passwords and enable two-factor authentication to strengthen your account security. Do not open emails, files or links from unknown sources. Run a malware or virus scan on your computer or device and report the scam to the police,” YRP said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says
‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says

The son of two Canadians killed in Lebanon says his parents were stuck in traffic for hours trying to flee the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when their vehicle was incinerated in a bomb...

22m ago

Canadian rapper K'Naan charged with sexual assault in Quebec City
Canadian rapper K'Naan charged with sexual assault in Quebec City

Somali-Canadian rapper and singer K'Naan has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident back in 2010 in Quebec City. K'Naan, whose real name is Keinaan Abdi Warsame, appeared in court...

1h ago

Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport
Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport

Toronto is getting a massive new outdoor concert venue at a site that has welcomed thousands of signature acts like the Rolling Stones over the years. Live Nation Canada confirmed on Thursday that Rogers...

2h ago

Toronto police believe man wanted in 2022 double homicide is in GTA
Toronto police believe man wanted in 2022 double homicide is in GTA

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a man linked to a double shooting homicide in Etobicoke in early 2022 remains wanted and could be residing in the GTA. On Jan. 3, 2022, investigators were notified...

5h ago

Top Stories

‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says
‘They were not part of this conflict’: 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon were trying to flee when hit by bombs, son says

The son of two Canadians killed in Lebanon says his parents were stuck in traffic for hours trying to flee the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah when their vehicle was incinerated in a bomb...

22m ago

Canadian rapper K'Naan charged with sexual assault in Quebec City
Canadian rapper K'Naan charged with sexual assault in Quebec City

Somali-Canadian rapper and singer K'Naan has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident back in 2010 in Quebec City. K'Naan, whose real name is Keinaan Abdi Warsame, appeared in court...

1h ago

Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport
Rogers Stadium concert venue to debut in 2025 at former Downsview Airport

Toronto is getting a massive new outdoor concert venue at a site that has welcomed thousands of signature acts like the Rolling Stones over the years. Live Nation Canada confirmed on Thursday that Rogers...

2h ago

Toronto police believe man wanted in 2022 double homicide is in GTA
Toronto police believe man wanted in 2022 double homicide is in GTA

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a man linked to a double shooting homicide in Etobicoke in early 2022 remains wanted and could be residing in the GTA. On Jan. 3, 2022, investigators were notified...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest
Ontario ministry launches investigation into TDSB field trip that turned into protest

The Toronto District School Board held a special meeting Wednesday night to discuss the controversial field trip that saw students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest.

14h ago

2:17
Out with the rain and in with the sunshine
Out with the rain and in with the sunshine

Sunny and mild conditions are set to return on Thursday but Hurricane Helene could be pushing increasing cloud and possibly rain into our region by the weekend.

18h ago

2:08
The push to get Americans in Canada to vote
The push to get Americans in Canada to vote

With Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a razor-tight presidential race, could votes cast in Canada actually swing the U.S. election? Caryn Ceolin with the push to get as many Americans on this side of the border to the polls.

18h ago

2:02
Complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped and choked her
Complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped and choked her

The sexual assault trial against Jacob Hoggard continues in northern Ontario. As Michelle Mackey reports, the complainant testified she was raped, choked and urinated on in Kirkland Lake in 2016.

18h ago

2:40
Highway 401 tunnel proposal: Could Boston's 'Big Dig' experience be seen in Toronto?
Highway 401 tunnel proposal: Could Boston's 'Big Dig' experience be seen in Toronto?

As Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government prepares to do a feasibility study for building a tunnel for traffic under Highway 401, it evokes memories of the 'Big Dig' in Boston. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

More Videos