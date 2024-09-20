‘I can’t fathom the humiliation you’ll face’: Peel police warn of intimate photo extortion attempts

A person using a computer keyboard in Toronto in this photo illustration
A person using a laptop keyboard in Toronto in this photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 20, 2024 7:04 pm.

Last Updated September 20, 2024 7:12 pm.

Someone is contacting residents in Peel Region with claims that they have obtained their intimate photos and pornography viewing histories and will share them publicly if victims don’t pay them with Bitcoin, Peel Regional Police warned in a release on Friday night.

“Victims have reported receiving email correspondence from a perpetrator claiming to have acquired intimate images or personal information of a compromising nature such as evidence of adult content in your internet browser,” a Peel police release reads.

The scam then sees a demand for funds via a Bitcoin wallet or other means, warning that if they don’t send the money the compromising photos and information will be shared publicly.

The perpetrator usually asks for $2,000, police said, and the emails often include personal information, such as name, address, phone number, and street-view images of your home.

“This information has likely been obtained via other phishing methods,” the release adds.

Peel police released a screengrab of one of the emails.

“Well, you’ve been a bit careless lately, clicking through those girlie videos and clicking on links, stumbling upon some not so safe sites,” it reads.

“I placed a Malware on a porn website and you visited it to watch (if you know what I mean). While you were busy watching those videos, your smartphone initiated functioning as a RDP (Remote Control) which provided me total control over your device.

“I’ve got footage of you doing embarrassing things in your house (nice setup, by the way). I then developed videos and screenshots where on one side of the screen there’s the videos you had been playing, and on the other part, it’s your vacant face. With just a click, I can send this filth to every single (one) of your contacts.”

“The video is straight fire, and I can’t even fathom the humiliation you’ll face when your colleagues, friends and fam check it out.”

The scammer then demands a payment.

Investigators remind the public not to share personal information or information about your computer or electronic devices. “Providing such information can allow a perpetrator remote access to your device and steal your personal information.”

More tips from police:

  • Do not open emails, files, or links from unknown sources.
  • Be mindful when sharing information on social media.
  • If you have received an extortion email, do not comply with the threat. Do not continue communication.
  • If you have transferred funds, check to see if they have been collected, if not, cancel the payment.
  • Keep any and all records of any correspondence including usernames and account information.
Brampton woman arrested in stolen Porsche investigation: police
Brampton woman arrested in stolen Porsche investigation: police

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have made an arrest in a brazen auto theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. Officers say 18-year-old Sarah Badshaw of Brampton turned herself into authorities...

2h ago

School board reviewing field trip policy after students were brought to a protest
School board reviewing field trip policy after students were brought to a protest

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is reviewing its field trip policy after students were brought to an event that turned into a protest. On Wednesday, students from various schools across Toronto...

31m ago

Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale
Lawyer wanted on Canada-wide warrant for allegedly stealing profits from home sale

A woman from Thornhill is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after investigators allege she helped a couple sell their house, then vanished with the profits from the sale. Investigators say two homeowners...

3h ago

MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet
MPP Michael Ford taking leave of absence from cabinet

Michael Ford, Ontario's Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, will be taking a leave of absence from cabinet responsibilities, effective immediately. Ford, who is also Premier Doug Ford's nephew,...

5h ago

