Someone is contacting residents in Peel Region with claims that they have obtained their intimate photos and pornography viewing histories and will share them publicly if victims don’t pay them with Bitcoin, Peel Regional Police warned in a release on Friday night.

“Victims have reported receiving email correspondence from a perpetrator claiming to have acquired intimate images or personal information of a compromising nature such as evidence of adult content in your internet browser,” a Peel police release reads.

The scam then sees a demand for funds via a Bitcoin wallet or other means, warning that if they don’t send the money the compromising photos and information will be shared publicly.

The perpetrator usually asks for $2,000, police said, and the emails often include personal information, such as name, address, phone number, and street-view images of your home.

“This information has likely been obtained via other phishing methods,” the release adds.

Peel police released a screengrab of one of the emails.

“Well, you’ve been a bit careless lately, clicking through those girlie videos and clicking on links, stumbling upon some not so safe sites,” it reads.

“I placed a Malware on a porn website and you visited it to watch (if you know what I mean). While you were busy watching those videos, your smartphone initiated functioning as a RDP (Remote Control) which provided me total control over your device.

“I’ve got footage of you doing embarrassing things in your house (nice setup, by the way). I then developed videos and screenshots where on one side of the screen there’s the videos you had been playing, and on the other part, it’s your vacant face. With just a click, I can send this filth to every single (one) of your contacts.”

“The video is straight fire, and I can’t even fathom the humiliation you’ll face when your colleagues, friends and fam check it out.”

The scammer then demands a payment.

Investigators remind the public not to share personal information or information about your computer or electronic devices. “Providing such information can allow a perpetrator remote access to your device and steal your personal information.”

More tips from police: