Transportation alternatives costly for those living with disabilities 

A North York mother is speaking out after watching her son miss out on several sporting events and gatherings with friends due to transportation issues.

Samadhi Mora Severino‘s son, Kian, 12, has severe cerebral palsy but has never let that get in the way of trying the things he loves.

“He really enjoys playing adaptive sports and spending time with friends,” explained Mora Severineo.

But Mora Severino said getting to those events is a challenge. The family does not have a vehicle and relies on the TTC’s Wheel-Trans program, which provides transportation services to those with disabilities, like her son.

“A lot of these places are not completely accessible by public transit for someone like Kian,” she told CItyNews. “Wheel-Trans does provide pickups, but it takes a lot of planning in advance. He’s had to miss out on a lot of activities he wants to take part in.”

While Wheel-Trans does offer same day booking services, Mora Severino said it’s not always reliable.

“There can be a lot of transfers to get from point A to B, often times you’re either dropped off super early and picked up late,” she said. “It’s exhausting, it’s also anxiety-provoking. You don’t know if you can go somewhere or not.”

Disability advocates have long argued for better and more reliable transportation services for the disabled, not only in Toronto but in cities across the province.

“There’s very little wiggle room for spontaneity and there’s no opportunity to do things as we see fit,” said Anthony Frisina with the Ontario Disability Coalition. “I think transit as a whole for people with disabilities needs an overhaul, so to speak, and it really needs people with disabilities at the forefront of the conversation.”

Mora Severino said because her son needs another option, she’s trying to find a wheelchair accessible van to purchase.

“I just want him to enjoy what other kids his age do, but right now he can’t.”

She’s been sourcing used and new vans but the price tags are hefty.

“A new accessible van costs around $90,000,” she said. “There are charities that can help but I don’t meet the income requirements.”

Frisina said many families find themselves in the same situation. “To get an accessible van, it’s often two to three times the actual cost of the van itself. So the money is astronomical,” he shared. “But some families don’t have a choice as they don’t have reliable transit options.”

Mora Severino is saving but as a single mom, with two kids on a fixed income, it’s tough.

“I started asking for donations online because I don’t know what else to do,” she said. “I think our story is shared by many others, you kind of feel stuck. It speaks to a systemic issue in terms of being able to get from one place to another if you have a disability and it shouldn’t be this way.”

