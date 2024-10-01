Liberals survive second non-confidence vote

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to vote against an opposition motion on confidence in the government following Question Period, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 1, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2024 4:35 pm.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has survived a second non-confidence vote brought forward by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives after the NDP and Bloc Québécois once again voted against it in the House of Commons.

Tuesday’s vote comes after last week’s failed attempt to topple the government.

In a release following Tuesday’s vote, the Conservatives chastised the NDP and Bloc Québécois, claiming they “sold out Canadians” by supporting Trudeau.

“After nine years of Justin Trudeau, taxes are up, costs are up, crime’s up, and time is up,” the statement reads.

“But instead of ending Trudeau’s failed government and giving Canadians the opportunity to vote in a carbon tax election, the Bloc and the NDP voted today to extend and expand their costly coalition.”

“Canadians will have the chance to vote in a carbon tax election and Conservatives will continue to fight for it. It’s time for the Bloc and the NDP to stop boosting carbon taxes and protecting this costly Prime Minister so Canadians can choose to axe the tax and bring home a Common Sense Conservative government.”

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens...

5m ago

2 people found dead in Courtice home
2 people found dead in Courtice home

Two people have been found dead at a home in Courtice. Durham police say they are currently on the scene of a house on Moulton Court. No further details about the people have been released. The...

28m ago

Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation. The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter...

1h ago

1 man shot and killed in Mississauga, 2 others injured
1 man shot and killed in Mississauga, 2 others injured

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for suspects following an altercation at a residence in Mississauga that resulted in one man being fatally shot and two others injured overnight. Authorities...

53m ago

Top Stories

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens...

5m ago

2 people found dead in Courtice home
2 people found dead in Courtice home

Two people have been found dead at a home in Courtice. Durham police say they are currently on the scene of a house on Moulton Court. No further details about the people have been released. The...

28m ago

Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation
Second teen sentenced in death of Kenneth Lee gets 21 months probation

The second teen to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not serve any more time in custody but will spend close to two years under probation. The girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter...

1h ago

1 man shot and killed in Mississauga, 2 others injured
1 man shot and killed in Mississauga, 2 others injured

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for suspects following an altercation at a residence in Mississauga that resulted in one man being fatally shot and two others injured overnight. Authorities...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides
Toronto police now investigating four separate homicides

It's been a deadly 72 hours across the city with four homicides in only three days. Shauna Hunt on the latest fatal shooting near Lawrence and Allen Road.

4h ago

2:50
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?
Could you survive off $17.20 an hour?

Ontario's minimum wage goes up today to the second-highest rate in the country. But as Caryn Ceolin reports, it's still a lot lower than what's needed to pay the bills.

6h ago

2:51
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon
Israel hints at ground offensive in Lebanon

As cross-border rocket fire continues to ramp up between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter is hinting towards a ground offensive in Lebanon. Karling Donoghue reports.

20h ago

3:47
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll
Torontonians feel the number of immigrants should be reduced: poll

Canada should limit the amount of applications for new immigrants over the next two years, according to the CityNews Manu Public Opinion poll. International students top the list, followed by refugees. Mark McAllister offers more insight.

22h ago

2:27
Oasis promising better ticket sale model for Toronto fans
Oasis promising better ticket sale model for Toronto fans

The Oasis North American tour will kick off in Toronto next year. Michelle Mackey reports on how the ticket sale debacle in the UK has the band vowing to do things differently for Canadians.

22h ago

More Videos