Liberals survive second non-confidence vote

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has survived a second non-confidence vote brought forward by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives after the NDP and Bloc Québécois once again voted against it in the House of Commons.

Tuesday’s vote comes after last week’s failed attempt to topple the government.

In a release following Tuesday’s vote, the Conservatives chastised the NDP and Bloc Québécois, claiming they “sold out Canadians” by supporting Trudeau.

“After nine years of Justin Trudeau, taxes are up, costs are up, crime’s up, and time is up,” the statement reads.

“But instead of ending Trudeau’s failed government and giving Canadians the opportunity to vote in a carbon tax election, the Bloc and the NDP voted today to extend and expand their costly coalition.”

“Canadians will have the chance to vote in a carbon tax election and Conservatives will continue to fight for it. It’s time for the Bloc and the NDP to stop boosting carbon taxes and protecting this costly Prime Minister so Canadians can choose to axe the tax and bring home a Common Sense Conservative government.”

