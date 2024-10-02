Oshawa man facing drug, weapons smuggling charges after CSBA investigation

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation into drug and weapons smuggling has resulted in a slew of charges against an Oshawa man.

The investigation by CBSA’s Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET) began in May 2024 after border officers stopped multiple attempts at smuggling prohibited firearm parts into Canada.

“On September 4, OFSET executed search warrants at two homes in Oshawa, Ont., with the assistance of the Durham Regional Police Service’s Tactical Support Unit,” a CBSA release states.

During the search, agents say they seized equipment for drug labs, such as pill and drug brick presses, as well as baggies, weight scales, vacuum sealers and baking soda.

“Also seized were several drugs including MDMA, cocaine, oxycodone, methamphetamine, traces of fentanyl, and various illicit drug additives,” a release alleges.

Officers also allegedly found a variety of weapons parts, ammunition, as well as cell phones, SIM cards, a computer and over $23,800 in Canadian cash.

Cameron Williams, 24, of Oshawa, Ont., was arrested and is facing 18 smuggling, possession, and importation offences including smuggling a prohibited device, unauthorized importation of a prohibited device, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on October 24, 2024.

Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc, gave border agents kudos for their work.

“The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority,” he said. “I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their great work in protecting our borders and keeping firearms and illicit drugs out of our communities.”