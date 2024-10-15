Toronto man charged for impersonating police officer from Shanghai

Zhi Yong Wu
On Oct. 3, 2024, YRP officers arrested 57-year-old Zhi Yong Wu of Toronto. He's been charged with fraud exceeding $5,000, extortion, impersonating a peace officer and uttering a forged document, among other related offences. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2024 11:07 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 11:11 am.

A man from Toronto is facing several fraud-related charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer from Shanghai, China and threatening a woman to pay him money.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that in October 2022, the female victim received a phone call from an unknown man who identified himself as an officer with Shanghai Municipal Police.

It’s alleged that the man ordered the woman to pay him money or risk facing criminal charges.

One month later, the accused attended the woman’s residence in Markham and provided fake photo identification, claiming that Shanghai Municipal Police and Interpol issued it. The woman was threatened once again, with the man demanding money from the victim.

YRP said the suspect drove the woman to two local banks and transferred money to the suspect’s account. The man allegedly provided a forged document listing him as a supervisor with Shanghai Municipal Police and authorized him to seize money in Canada on behalf of Chinese investigators.

On Oct. 3, 2024, YRP officers arrested 57-year-old Zhi Yong Wu of Toronto. He’s been charged with fraud exceeding $5,000, extortion, impersonating a peace officer and uttering a forged document, among other related offences.

Authorities shared the man’s photo in hopes more victims will come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes
Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes

Under the proposed law, it would fall to the Ontario transportation minister to approve or deny new projects.

3m ago

Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought
Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought

Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigators identified a 26-year-old man as the homicide victim from last week's shooting at a low-rise apartment building in North York. Officers were called to a low-rise...

52m ago

'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win
'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win

A couple from Owen Sound, Ont., were awarded $40 million through last month's OLG Lotto Max jackpot, splitting the historic $80 million draw with another lucky winner in Quebec. OLG announced Stephanie,...

4m ago

Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list

OTTAWA — Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list. Public...

17m ago

Top Stories

Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes
Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes

Under the proposed law, it would fall to the Ontario transportation minister to approve or deny new projects.

3m ago

Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought
Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought

Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigators identified a 26-year-old man as the homicide victim from last week's shooting at a low-rise apartment building in North York. Officers were called to a low-rise...

52m ago

'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win
'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win

A couple from Owen Sound, Ont., were awarded $40 million through last month's OLG Lotto Max jackpot, splitting the historic $80 million draw with another lucky winner in Quebec. OLG announced Stephanie,...

4m ago

Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list

OTTAWA — Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list. Public...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

8h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

17h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.
2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

More Videos