A man from Toronto is facing several fraud-related charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer from Shanghai, China and threatening a woman to pay him money.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that in October 2022, the female victim received a phone call from an unknown man who identified himself as an officer with Shanghai Municipal Police.

It’s alleged that the man ordered the woman to pay him money or risk facing criminal charges.

One month later, the accused attended the woman’s residence in Markham and provided fake photo identification, claiming that Shanghai Municipal Police and Interpol issued it. The woman was threatened once again, with the man demanding money from the victim.

YRP said the suspect drove the woman to two local banks and transferred money to the suspect’s account. The man allegedly provided a forged document listing him as a supervisor with Shanghai Municipal Police and authorized him to seize money in Canada on behalf of Chinese investigators.

On Oct. 3, 2024, YRP officers arrested 57-year-old Zhi Yong Wu of Toronto. He’s been charged with fraud exceeding $5,000, extortion, impersonating a peace officer and uttering a forged document, among other related offences.

Authorities shared the man’s photo in hopes more victims will come forward.