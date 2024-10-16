Border agency recovered nearly 2,000 stolen vehicles this year: transport minister

Canada’s border guards have recovered more stolen vehicles at railyards and ports so far this year than in all of 2023.

Transport Minister Anita Anand says the Canada Border Services Agency has recovered 1,945 stolen vehicles, with the majority found in Quebec.

The federal government launched an action plan earlier this year to address the record rates of vehicle thefts, involving local and international police agencies, vehicle manufacturers and other partners.

Much of the problem is centred in Ontario and Quebec, with stolen vehicles being routed through the Port of Montreal and then shipped overseas.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says claims for stolen vehicles are down 19 per cent year-over-year.

In a report released earlier this month, the insurance bureau also says the issue is trending “significantly above” historic averages.