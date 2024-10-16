Stretch of sunny skies, warmer temperatures on the way for Toronto

Get those sunglasses ready. Toronto is about to experience a stretch of sunshine and warmer temperatures, and daytime highs could reach 20 C by the weekend. Here are the details of your short—and long-term forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 16, 2024 6:34 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 7:08 am.

You’ll need a pair of sunglasses to cap off the week and usher in the weekend, as sunny skies and warmer daytime temperatures are on the horizon for Toronto and much of the GTA.

Though temperatures will remain cool through Wednesday, a gradual warm-up is coming that could see daytime highs return to the 20-degree mark by the weekend. That will be accompanied by beautiful conditions with no rain in the forecast until next week, at the earliest.

Toronto could reach 14 C on Thursday, with daytime highs of 18 C on Friday. The weekend looks exceptional for late-October standards, with a ridge of high pressure all across southern Ontario that could push daytime highs to 20 C on Saturday and Sunday. Though subject to change, you’ll want to be outside for much of the weekend.

Sunny and warm conditions are also forecasted for Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton at the end of the week and at the start of the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will still be cold and approach the low single-digits forecasted at 3 C and 4 C for Thursday and Friday.

We’ll first have to get through a cold start on Wednesday, with a daytime high of only 10 C in Toronto. Other regions in the province, such as Vaughan and up in Barrie, could stay in the single digits for much of the day.

Toronto last saw single-digit highs on April 25. The average daytime high in mid-October is around 14 C, with an average low of 7 C.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

