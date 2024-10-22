Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads.

“When we speak for our rights, we face relation, racism, and intimidation,” said Palma Clarke, a Personal Support Worker (PSW) at Kipling Acres.

Clarke says issues at the city-run long-term care home began about five years ago, claiming that an employee made a racist remark towards her on the job.

“Because I am somebody who speaks up, I went to the managers, complained about it and wrote what happened, and all they did was, well, we don’t believe you.”

A different manager believed Clarke’s allegations, but at that point, the PSW said the complaint made her a target. She further alleges that supervisors have tracked her daily as she cares for residents at Kipling Acres.

“I started to have panic attacks. I have anxiety when I’m sleeping. I’m thinking about what’s next,” Clarke said.

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. Photo: CityNews.

CUPE Local 79, representing workers at the long-term care home, is backing Clarke. Representatives say she’s not the only PSW who has raised similar concerns. The union is urging the city to take action against managers accused of harassment and adds that more than 30 unstaffed positions at Kipling Acres need to be filled.

“There just aren’t enough workers and members to provide quality care the residents deserve,” said Florence Mwangi, a PSW and Unit Officer with CUPE Local 79.

When pressed by CityNews, an on-site manager of Kipling Acres refused to comment. The city-run Kipling Acres website states that the long-term care home is actively recruiting volunteers to support its 337 residents.

Nas Yadollahi, President of CUPE Local 79, believes the city needs to address these workplace allegations.

“The thing to remember here is that these folks care for some of the most vulnerable people. The folks they care for are our loved ones,” said Yadollahi. “If they’re not being provided with an environment that allows them to offer that care in a meaningful way, then I would say the city is falling short.”

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto says it takes any concerns raised by Kipling Acres employees seriously but wouldn’t elaborate on what changes, if any, would be implemented.

“Over the past few years, the city has created space to actively engage long-term care workers within all of its homes,” the statement read. “Through this ongoing engagement, meaningful improvements have been made for staff, as well as the more than 2,600 people living in city-operated long-term care homes.”

CUPE Local 79 said the city launched an independent third-party investigation but is not releasing the results to the union. A city representative wouldn’t confirm those details with CityNews.