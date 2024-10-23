Scottie Barnes leads Raptors into home opener vs. Cavaliers

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes celebrates scoring during NBA basketball action against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors kick off the new NBA season tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2024 8:33 am.

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors kick off the new NBA season tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Barnes has been made the focal point of the team as the Raptors lean into a rebuild this season.

He averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals last season to earn his first-ever all-star appearance.

Toronto has the toughest schedule to start the season of any NBA team.

Twenty of the Raptors’ first 25 games are against playoff teams from last year. Eleven of those teams made it past the first round.

The Raptors will be missing several key pieces against the Cavaliers.

Swingman RJ Barrett (sprained shoulder) of Mississauga, Ont., centre Kelly Olynyk (back) of Kamloops, B.C., small forward Bruce Brown (arthroscopic knee surgery), and rookie combo guard Ja’Kobe Walter (sprained shoulder) were all listed as out in Toronto’s personnel report.

Top Stories

Bank of Canada delivers half-percentage point rate cut, bringing it to 3.75%
Bank of Canada delivers half-percentage point rate cut, bringing it to 3.75%

The Bank of Canada delivered a supersized interest rate cut Wednesday in response to the recent decline in inflation, bringing its key policy rate down by half a percentage point. With annual price...

breaking

52m ago

Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill
Woman wanted Canada-wide in fatal stabbing of teen, 16, in Richmond Hill

A woman from Mississauga is wanted Canada-wide on a second-degree murder charge after a 16-year-old male teenager from Montreal was fatally stabbed in Richmond Hill two months ago. On Aug. 8, at approximately...

17m ago

'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns
'We don't want them here': Locals push to have encampment dismantled at Clarence Park citing safety concerns

A group of residents want the city to dismantle a homeless encampment at Clarence Square, claiming that over the past two years, the downtown Toronto park has transformed into a "war zone" and is a safety...

3h ago

Man charged in alleged violent spree at TTC subway station
Man charged in alleged violent spree at TTC subway station

A man has been charged in an alleged violent spree after police say the accused assaulted a woman on a subway train, sexually assaulted multiple women at a TTC subway station and assaulted a police officer. Authorities...

41m ago

