Man shot in underground parking lot in North York dies in hospital

A man who was found shot in an underground parking lot in North York last Thursday has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a building in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 12:21 p.m. on October 24 and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update Monday, police say the victim died in hospital on Saturday.

He’s been identified as Devon Brumble, 31, of Toronto.

Police have not released any suspect information.