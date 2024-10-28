Man shot in underground parking lot in North York dies in hospital

Toronto police at the scene of a shooting near Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue on Oct. 24, 2024
Toronto police at the scene of a shooting near Yonge Street and Bogert Avenue on Oct. 24, 2024. (CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 28, 2024 4:34 pm.

A man who was found shot in an underground parking lot in North York last Thursday has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a building in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 12:21 p.m. on October 24 and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update Monday, police say the victim died in hospital on Saturday.

He’s been identified as Devon Brumble, 31, of Toronto.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mom, 61, and her two sons among 5 charged in Peel investigation into gun, drug dealing
Mom, 61, and her two sons among 5 charged in Peel investigation into gun, drug dealing

A 61-year-old Brampton mom and her two sons are among five people facing charges in a Peel Regional Police investigation into gun and drug dealing. Investigators say Project Sledgehammer began with...

28m ago

Google exempt from Online News Act for five years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
Google exempt from Online News Act for five years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC

OTTAWA — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to release the $100 million it now owes to Canadian...

38m ago

Tow truck driver denied certification says his past is ‘unfairly’ coming back to haunt him
Tow truck driver denied certification says his past is ‘unfairly’ coming back to haunt him

For the past 24 years, Shaun Ramlackhan has been a tow truck driver, a job he loved. “I built my life around my career and that’s how I supported my family.” But that career has been put on...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto police, emergency services launch campaign in effort to redirect calls from 911
Toronto police, emergency services launch campaign in effort to redirect calls from 911

The campaign comes as the Toronto police 911 communications centre has dealt with lengthy wait times in recent years.

3h ago

Top Stories

Mom, 61, and her two sons among 5 charged in Peel investigation into gun, drug dealing
Mom, 61, and her two sons among 5 charged in Peel investigation into gun, drug dealing

A 61-year-old Brampton mom and her two sons are among five people facing charges in a Peel Regional Police investigation into gun and drug dealing. Investigators say Project Sledgehammer began with...

28m ago

Google exempt from Online News Act for five years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
Google exempt from Online News Act for five years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC

OTTAWA — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to release the $100 million it now owes to Canadian...

38m ago

Tow truck driver denied certification says his past is ‘unfairly’ coming back to haunt him
Tow truck driver denied certification says his past is ‘unfairly’ coming back to haunt him

For the past 24 years, Shaun Ramlackhan has been a tow truck driver, a job he loved. “I built my life around my career and that’s how I supported my family.” But that career has been put on...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto police, emergency services launch campaign in effort to redirect calls from 911
Toronto police, emergency services launch campaign in effort to redirect calls from 911

The campaign comes as the Toronto police 911 communications centre has dealt with lengthy wait times in recent years.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification
Mississauga tow truck driver questions MTO’s decision to deny his certification

Shaun Ramlackhan has been a tow truck driver for the past 24 years but his career has been sidetracked after a conviction he thought was wiped from his record was discovered. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

3:00
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year
Orillia says no repeat of infamous viral tree-lighting this year

Last year's tree-lighting ceremony in Orillia went viral for all the wrong reasons. As David Zura finds out the City says there won't be a repeat this year after planting a new tree capable of holding the lights needed.

20h ago

1:27
Big warm up on the way for end of October
Big warm up on the way for end of October

One more day of seasonal temperatures before a late October warm up which comes with some wet weather that could impact trick-or-treating later in the week.

22h ago

2:40
Ontario government seeks to extend temporary gas tax cuts into next year
Ontario government seeks to extend temporary gas tax cuts into next year

The Ford government is looking to introduce legislation that would extend the 5.7-cent temporary rate cuts on gasoline and fuel taxes. City's Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from experts.

23h ago

2:45
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round
Toronto plans to have all libraries open 7 days a week, year-round

More access to your local library is on the way, no matter where you live in the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has announced that library branches will soon be open 7 days a week, all year round. Afua Baah reports.

23h ago

More Videos