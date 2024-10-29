updated

‘This money belongs to taxpayers’: Eligible Ontarians to get $200 rebate cheques in early 2025

Doug Ford
Doug Ford at a press conference in Etobicoke on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

By Patricia D'Cunha and Richard Southern

Posted October 29, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2024 11:46 am.

Premier Doug Ford says eligible Ontarians will receive $200 rebate cheques early next year as part of a $3-billion plan, amid speculation of an early election call.

Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in Scarborough on Tuesday, a day ahead of the province’s fall economic statement, which serves as a mini budget. The rebate will be part of the fiscal update.

“This money belongs to the taxpayers, not the government, and we’re giving it back to the taxpayers where it belongs,” Ford said.

Those eligible for the rebate must be 18 years old or older at the end of 2023, be a resident in Ontario on Dec. 31, 2023, have filed their 2023 Income Tax and Benefit Return by Dec. 31, 2024, and not be bankrupt or incarcerated in 2024.

At a news conference in Scarborough, Ford told 680 NewsRadio it won’t be means tested, which means millionaires and billionaires will also be eligible to get it.

When asked why, Ford said, “Because they’re taxpayers. These are tax dollars going back to the taxpayers. And we’re going to give it back to every single taxpayer in Ontario.”

The government is also proposing to provide families, who qualify for a Canada Child Benefit for 2024, with additional $200 for each eligible child under the age of 18. For example, a family of five with two adults and three children would receive $1,000, if eligible.

According to the province, the rebate is expected to provide $3 billion in support for approximately 12.5 million adults and 2.5 million children.

When Ford was asked by 680 NewsRadio if he was trying to buy votes ahead of a possible election, he appeared to dodge the question.

“I get a laugh when you ask me these questions, but anyways, we’ve done this from day one. Six years ago, when we started, we started to put money back into people’s pockets. We put $1,600 into every transit rider’s pockets, in a family of two, $3,200, a family of four, that’s $6,400,” he replied.

The next provincial election is in June 2026, and while Ford has refused to rule out the possibility of an early election opposition parties are preparing for a possible spring contest.

The province said it will begin mailing cheques to eligible recipients in early 2025.

With files from The Canadian Press

