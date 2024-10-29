It’s spooky season with Halloween on the horizon, but Mother Nature could throw trick-or-treaters a major curveball this week.

Temperatures are shaping up to be above seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday in Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as daytime highs are forecasted to surpass the 20 C mark.

Wednesday appears more promising weather-wise, with morning sunshine, increasing clouds in the afternoon and a daytime high of 23 C. We’re monitoring the chance for showers on Thursday night. Environment Canada is currently forecasting a 30 per cent chance of rain throughout the day, but that increases to 60 per cent in the evening in Toronto.

Thursday’s high is forecasted at 22 C, with wind gusts increasing as the day progresses. Temperatures in Toronto are slated to drop to the 17 C range by the evening.

Trick-or-treaters in the city avoided the rain on Oct. 31, 2023, but daytime temperatures only reached 7 C and dropped to the minus by nightfall last year, a far cry from the expected 20 C mark forecasted this time around.

The rise in spring-like temperatures won’t last long, as much cooler conditions will arrive by the end of the week. In Toronto, we’re currently looking at a daytime high of 9 C on Friday and 8 C on Saturday.

