Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash

Police investigate after a two vehicle crash sent one woman to hospital and one man arrested for suspected impaired driving.
Police investigate after a two vehicle crash sent one woman to hospital and one man arrested for suspected impaired driving. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

By John Marchesan

Posted November 3, 2024 9:13 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2024 10:03 am.

A woman has been taken to hospital and one man is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Leslieville on Sunday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Greenwood Avenue area.

The force of the crash sent one vehicle into a building, according to police. However, the extent of the damage to the building was not immediately known.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

One man suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspected impaired driving, according to police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks
Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help in finding a visiting Jamaican rugby player who disappeared without a trace after a game in Toronto last month. Alpachino Mignott arrived from Jamaica...

2h ago

Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it
Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it

CAIRO (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza where children were being vaccinated for polio wounded six people, including four children. The Israeli military...

3h ago

Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada

Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end. While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means...

3h ago

They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar
They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar

After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election...

3h ago

Top Stories

Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks
Search continues for Jamaican rugby player missing for more than two weeks

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help in finding a visiting Jamaican rugby player who disappeared without a trace after a game in Toronto last month. Alpachino Mignott arrived from Jamaica...

2h ago

Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it
Palestinians say Israel struck a Gaza clinic during a polio campaign. The army denies it

CAIRO (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza where children were being vaccinated for polio wounded six people, including four children. The Israeli military...

3h ago

Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada

Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end. While the shift to standard time offered many Canadians a chance to sleep an extra hour, it also means...

3h ago

They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar
They sent ballots from Canada. Now, Americans prepare to watch the election from afar

After knocking on thousands of doors during this year's U.S. presidential campaign, David Shelton's work is done — now, he's looking forward to knocking back a drink or two at a local bar on election...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement
Vince Carter emotional ahead of Jersey retirement

Vince Carter spoke to media ahead of his historic jersey retirement in Toronto. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

14h ago

1:34
Sunny and seasonal weather to wrap up the weekend
Sunny and seasonal weather to wrap up the weekend

A shift in wind direction is expected to bring in warmer conditions. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:48
Negotiations continue as a strike looms for Canada Post workers
Negotiations continue as a strike looms for Canada Post workers

A possible nationwide strike by Canada Post workers looms. Afua Baah has the details on the impact Canadians could see if negotiations break down.

16h ago

1:42
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection
Chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas as fireworks and vehicles flood the intersection

Some downtown Toronto residents have expressed their frustration over a chaotic scene at Yonge and Dundas streets involving fireworks being set off and engines revving late Thursday night. Jazan Grewal reports.
2:50
Wind and showers dying down
Wind and showers dying down

Potential record-breaking temperatures are expected early next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
More Videos