Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash

A woman has been taken to hospital and one man is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Leslieville on Sunday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Greenwood Avenue area.

The force of the crash sent one vehicle into a building, according to police. However, the extent of the damage to the building was not immediately known.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

One man suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspected impaired driving, according to police.