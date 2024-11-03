Woman injured, man arrested for suspected impairment in Leslieville crash
Posted November 3, 2024 9:13 am.
Last Updated November 3, 2024 10:03 am.
A woman has been taken to hospital and one man is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Leslieville on Sunday morning.
Police say the incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Greenwood Avenue area.
The force of the crash sent one vehicle into a building, according to police. However, the extent of the damage to the building was not immediately known.
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
One man suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspected impaired driving, according to police.