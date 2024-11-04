Jacques Villeneuve calls thieves of late father’s bronze monument soulless idiots

A statue of Gilles Villeneuve is shown outside the Gilles Villeneuve Museum in Berthierville, Que. in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Gilles Villeneuve Museum **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2024 12:47 pm.

Jacques Villeneuve, the son of late Canadian Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve, is lashing out at thieves who stole a bronze statue of his father from outside a Quebec museum in his honour, calling them “idiots.”

The younger Villeneuve, also a celebrated F1 driver, posted a video to social media on the weekend saying he has had trouble sleeping since learning of the theft, and in an accompanying message he describes the culprits as “shameless, soulless beings.”

The five-foot-three-inch bronze statue was stolen sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from a podium in front of the Gilles Villeneuve Museum in Berthierville, Que., about seventy kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The museum displays trophies, racing gear and other items that belonged to Villeneuve.

Gilles Villeneuve participated in 67 Formula One races from 1977 to 1982, winning six before he died in a crash at the age of 32 during a qualifying session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

A reward has been offered for the return of the statue, and Quebec provincial police say they continue to investigate the theft.

