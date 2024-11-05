Native Americans mark 100th anniversary of being granted the right to vote

As Americans cast their ballot, Native Americans are looking for a candidate that will continue to work with their Nations after the election

By Beverly Andrews

Posted November 5, 2024 6:02 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2024 6:27 pm.

As America heads the polls, Native Americans are quietly mark the 100th anniversary of being granted the right to vote.

“It’s really more so an important reminder of the struggles Native Americans have faced and exercise their rights as citizens especially when it comes to voting – as many people may know we were not universally recognized until the passage of the Voting Rights Act 1965,” said Justin Ahasteen with Navajo Nation.

Tribe members across America are getting around barriers to vote that still exist.

“Even though it has been a hundred years since the Citizenship Act, there have been so many locations that have made it really hard to vote. In Arizona its been less than 50 years since they had the legitimate right to vote and even now the state has gone out of its way to make it hard to vote,” said Mark Trahant, Editor at Large of the Indian Country Times.

And in recent elections, helping decide winners in swing states.

“I think [the] Native vote has the ability to turn the tides of an election in certain key states. So, for instance, Arizona is up for grabs and when it was up between President Trump and Biden during that race, Navajo believed strongly that because of the Navajo vote. We switched Arizona, which was a long-standing Republican state to a Democrat state and that we looked at and focused on a candidate that was going to deliver to Indian country,” said Ahasteen.

In 2020, Myeengun Henry of the Chippewas of Thames First Nation in Southern Ontario decided to have his voice heard and vote in the U.S. Presidential Election, a right granted to all Indigenous people in Canada under the Jay Treaty.

“I actually applied for my ballot in Detroit and got refused because they said, ‘You live in Canada now.’ Well, I said, ‘It doesn’t matter because we have this Jay treaty that has us living on both sides,’ and they refused to give me a ballot.”

It took about a month and Henry had to get a lawyer involved, but for 2024, he was already registered.

“We need to have the right people and if we have a voice, it doesn’t take away my membership to be Indigenous in Canada, it didn’t actually cause any problems for me but I really think we need to have our voice heard,” said Henry. “We’ve also signed the treaty of Niagara, one of many treaties we’ve had with the Canadian-American governments and we have a right to have our say … so this is why I decided to do it, I like to have my voice heard, especially when it comes to presidents and prime ministers and they need to hear about these historical treaties that we have.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Trump wins Florida, leads Harris in electoral college vote, battleground states too close to call
U.S. Election 2024: Trump wins Florida, leads Harris in electoral college vote, battleground states too close to call

Former President Donald Trump has won Florida and is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the electoral college vote as the second round of polls have closed in the U.S. Polls across the East Coast...

2m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what is anticipated to be a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and...

0m ago

Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township
Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township...

3h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

8h ago

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Trump wins Florida, leads Harris in electoral college vote, battleground states too close to call
U.S. Election 2024: Trump wins Florida, leads Harris in electoral college vote, battleground states too close to call

Former President Donald Trump has won Florida and is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in the electoral college vote as the second round of polls have closed in the U.S. Polls across the East Coast...

2m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what is anticipated to be a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and...

0m ago

Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township
Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township...

3h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Trump viewing party could include Elon Musk
Trump viewing party could include Elon Musk

Donald Trump is expected to watch the election with a group of close supporters, including Elon Musk. Michael Yoshida looks at how the Republican Presidential nominee will be spending election night.

2h ago

1:01
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township

In video released by police, you can see the suspects open fire inside a home they broke into in King Township resulting in injuries to a neighbour.

3h ago

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.

20h ago

1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.

23h ago

2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos