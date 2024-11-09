Man, 30, dead following stabbing in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind some yellow caution tape
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind some yellow caution tape in this undated photo. PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted November 9, 2024 4:19 pm.

A man is dead following a stabbing incident in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road area on Saturday afternoon for reports of a possible stabbing.

When they arrived they found a 30-year-old man suffering from head trauma as a result of being stabbed. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what may have led up to the incident or any suspect description.

