Police seek suspect in 2023 east end sex assault

Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s east end by a man she met a bar in December, 2023.

Investigators say the victim met the man at a bar in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area on December 8.

After meeting, the victim and man went back to her residence where police allege she was sexually assaulted.

Terry McKnight, 29, of Toronto is wanted on a slew of charges including sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault, assault, assault cause bodily harm, and threaten death, among others.

He’s also facing a charge of failing to comply with a release order.