Harbourfront skating makes its return this winter with help from City Hall

If you build it they will come. Then if you tear it down, they’ll complain until you build it again.

That seems to be the tale of the Harbourfront’s iconic skating rink, which is slated to return this winter after it was unceremoniously scrapped in favour of a plaza that some dismayed residents derided as a “useless empty space.”

The demise of the rink, a beloved spot for family fun and first dates, was first announced in January 2023 during a York Quay Neighbourhood Association meeting, with funding related to maintenance and safety cited as the main reason behind the closure.

The public shared memories of the rink, and fumed at the loss.

“I’ve lived in downtown Toronto for 20 years now I’ve seen a lot of changes to the city in general. Some of it is good but it’s mostly bad but losing the rink was one of the worst things to lose,” one reddit poster declared.

“This skating rink held such a significant part of my young adulthood for a very personal and sentimental reason, and I was devastated when I saw that it was gone,” another added.

But a motion by Deputy Mayor, Coun. Ausma Malik, paved the way for rink’s return.

In October, her motion to bring it back with the help of an additional $425,000 from the operating budget passed.

“A new rink will not only preserve the beloved tradition of skating at the lakefront, but also create a modern, safe, and accessible space for both locals and visitors,” her motion read.

“It will continue to provide a venue for outdoor activity and social engagement, supporting both physical health and community building in the colder months.”

I'm excited to bring back ice skating to @HarbourfrontTO Centre!



Thanks to community advocates, and the work of City staff, Harbourfront Centre with my office for the return of this beloved tradition ⛸ pic.twitter.com/d5i5N60T7X — ausma malik (@ausmalik) October 11, 2024

The new rink will officially re-open at the Public Square on Queen’s Quay on Saturday, December 21.

There will also be complimentary skate rentals on Saturdays, thanks to the Waterfront BIA, along with DJ skate nights.

“We are delighted that ice skating has returned to Harbourfront Centre as it evokes a sense of nostalgia while providing a foundation for fresh festive programming,” said Cathy Loblaw, CEO of Harbourfront Centre.