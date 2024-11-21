Harbourfront skating makes its return this winter with help from City Hall

Harbourfront Centre Rink
Harbourfront Centre Rink in Toronto's Queen's Quay neighbourhood. Photo: Harbourfront skating archives.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 21, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 12:32 pm.

If you build it they will come. Then if you tear it down, they’ll complain until you build it again.

That seems to be the tale of the Harbourfront’s iconic skating rink, which is slated to return this winter after it was unceremoniously scrapped in favour of a plaza that some dismayed residents derided as a “useless empty space.”

The demise of the rink, a beloved spot for family fun and first dates, was first announced in January 2023 during a York Quay Neighbourhood Association meeting, with funding related to maintenance and safety cited as the main reason behind the closure.

The public shared memories of the rink, and fumed at the loss.

“I’ve lived in downtown Toronto for 20 years now I’ve seen a lot of changes to the city in general. Some of it is good but it’s mostly bad but losing the rink was one of the worst things to lose,” one reddit poster declared.

“This skating rink held such a significant part of my young adulthood for a very personal and sentimental reason, and I was devastated when I saw that it was gone,” another added.

But a motion by Deputy Mayor, Coun. Ausma Malik, paved the way for rink’s return.

In October, her motion to bring it back with the help of an additional $425,000 from the operating budget passed.

“A new rink will not only preserve the beloved tradition of skating at the lakefront, but also create a modern, safe, and accessible space for both locals and visitors,” her motion read.

“It will continue to provide a venue for outdoor activity and social engagement, supporting both physical health and community building in the colder months.”

The new rink will officially re-open at the Public Square on Queen’s Quay on Saturday, December 21.

There will also be complimentary skate rentals on Saturdays, thanks to the Waterfront BIA, along with DJ skate nights.

“We are delighted that ice skating has returned to Harbourfront Centre as it evokes a sense of nostalgia while providing a foundation for fresh festive programming,” said Cathy Loblaw, CEO of Harbourfront Centre.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto
Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto

A mother has been charged in the death of her four-month-old son after the infant was reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called...

updated

1h ago

Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance
Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance

Peel Regional Police have issued a bench warrant for a man connected to the Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court. Prasath Paramalingam, 35, of Brampton, was charged...

28m ago

Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items
Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring. Trudeau...

54m ago

City of Toronto updates traffic closures for remaining Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts
City of Toronto updates traffic closures for remaining Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts

Here is an updated list of road closures put in place by the City of Toronto for the remaining Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert dates.

3m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto
Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto

A mother has been charged in the death of her four-month-old son after the infant was reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called...

updated

1h ago

Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance
Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance

Peel Regional Police have issued a bench warrant for a man connected to the Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court. Prasath Paramalingam, 35, of Brampton, was charged...

28m ago

Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items
Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring. Trudeau...

54m ago

City of Toronto updates traffic closures for remaining Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts
City of Toronto updates traffic closures for remaining Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts

Here is an updated list of road closures put in place by the City of Toronto for the remaining Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert dates.

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

2:21
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

19h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

21h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

More Videos