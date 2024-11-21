Mother of 3 critically injured after being struck at Etobicoke intersection dies in hospital

A 39-year-old mother of three who was among five people struck by a vehicle last month in Etobicoke has died of her injuries in hospital.

Police say the woman, a 45-year-old man and their three children – two girls aged four and one and a one-month-old boy – were crossing Islington Avenue at the intersection of Orrell Avenue just after 6 p.m. on October 2 when a 77-year-old driver in a Toyota Corolla made a left-hand turn from Finchley Road onto southbound Islington and struck the five in the intersection.

All five were taken to hospital with varying injuries, however, the woman was considered to be in life-threatening condition.

In an update on Thursday evening, police said the woman had been pronounced dead.

Police did not say if charges have been laid, only that the investigation is ongoing.