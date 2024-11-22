Teen charged for allegedly threatening male with knife at Oshawa GO Station

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly threatening to stab another male at Oshawa GO Station.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the parking of the station at 915 Bloor St. W. for a report of an armed person.

Police located the suspect and took him into custody. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect threatened to stab the male following a “dispute over the way the victim looked at the suspect.”

The teen, who is from Oshawa, has been charged with uttering threats. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.