1 dead, 5 injured after two-car collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead, and five others were injured in a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gorewood Drive and Finch Avenue in Brampton at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located one individual with life-threatening injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other individuals were also hurt in the crash, including one person who was taken to a local trauma centre with critical injuries.

Officers say an investigation by the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau is ongoing.

No other details have been released.