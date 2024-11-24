1 dead, 5 injured after two-car collision in Brampton
Posted November 24, 2024 8:13 am.
Peel Regional Police say one person is dead, and five others were injured in a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gorewood Drive and Finch Avenue in Brampton at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they located one individual with life-threatening injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other individuals were also hurt in the crash, including one person who was taken to a local trauma centre with critical injuries.
Officers say an investigation by the Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau is ongoing.
No other details have been released.