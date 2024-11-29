Trudeau and Trump meeting for dinner in Florida, source says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate this evening, a source tells The Canadian Press.

Trudeau’s plane landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., not far from where Trump’s transition team is based at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The source, who is not authorized to speak publicly about the events, says Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc is also in attendance.

This comes days after Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico unless the two countries stop migrants and illegal drugs from crossing the border.

Trudeau and Trump spoke on the phone Monday evening after the president-elect made the threat on social media.

Trudeau also convened an emergency meeting with the country’s premiers at their request on Wednesday to talk about the tariffs.

At a press conference in Prince Edward Island earlier today, Trudeau says he believes Trump’s tariff threats should be taken seriously.