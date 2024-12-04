TTC deploys teams of plain clothes fare inspectors to help stem massive losses from free riders

A TTC subway car is seen
A TTC subway car is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 4, 2024 2:01 pm.

To stem the loss of wealth, the TTC is going stealth.

Battling massive losses from fare evasion the TTC announced on Wednesday that plain clothes fare inspectors have started patrolling the transit system and will be giving out tickets to offenders.

The TTC first tested plain clothes inspectors in 2018 and re-introduced them three weeks ago during a soft launch that focused on education.

But the free ride is over, and now if you’re caught trying to purposely hitch a free ride you’ll be written up with a fine of between $235 and $424 dollars.

Inspectors will continue to use discretion, the TTC notes, to ensure tickets are predominantly issued in cases of willful evasion.

“Having inspectors patrol in plain clothes is another step in the TTC’s enhanced efforts to protect some of the $140 million lost to fare evasion yearly,” the TTC said in a release.

The TTC stresses that money from the fines goes to the courts, not directly to the TTC.

“While the TTC receives considerable operating funds from the City, we rely heavily on the fare box to support our operations. When people don’t pay, that impacts our ability to increase service and keep fare prices low,” said TTC CEO Greg Percy.

“We prefer all customers pay for their rides rather than issue tickets. At the same time, we have to let people know we’re serious.”

The TTC says its plain clothes inspectors will carry ID and be equipped with body-worn cameras to record customer interactions.

Back in September the TTC took more measures to combat fare evasion, eliminating the ‘no-tap’ fare gates at some subway stations.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CityNews in September that the ‘no-tap’ gates will be removed across the entire subway network within the next couple of years.

Green said TTC staff estimate around $20 million of the $140 million in fare losses come from people not paying by using ‘no-tap’ gates.

With files from Nick Westoll, CityNews

