‘The TTC is not free:’ Transit agency beefs up enforcement of fare evasion

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is launching a new campaign while providing stricter enforcement of fare evasion across its transit network.

The campaign, which aims to remind transit riders about the importance of paying fares, comes as a new internal audit finds fare evasion is at an all-time high, costing the TTC almost $124 million in lost revenue in 2023.

The new campaign includes a variety of fare evasion messages focusing on the importance and benefits of paying proper fares while warning those who steal rides that they are subject to fines.

“The TTC is not free, and even with a significant City of Toronto operating subsidy, we rely heavily on fares,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary. “We need those who willfully deprive our system of funds to understand that their actions have consequences, including less service for others and a fine for themselves.”

Transit riders can expect to see increased fare inspection and more staff at locations known to be prone to fare evasion. As well, Transit Fare Inspectors will be patrolling the downtown streetcar network and transfer points in stations and there will be an increased presence of supervisors and Special Constables on the bus network.

The TTC says it has also introduced a new fare collection process that ensures customers are treated with respect and provides enhanced accountability, including the creation of a complaints office.

“We have a team of dedicated, well-trained and compassionate individuals on staff who will treat our customers fairly,” Leary said. “I would hope that they are shown the same respect while they do their jobs.”

A report is scheduled to be presented to the TTC board in May detailing the impact the new enforcement measures are having.