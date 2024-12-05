From outsider to the Oval Office, bitcoin surges as a new administration embraces crypto

Bitcoin has reached a new high, topping the $100,000 dollar U.S mark for the first time ever. As Business Editor Mike Eppel explains, the sudden surge has a lot to do with Donald Trump's upcoming move into the White House.

By Stan Choe, The Associated Press

Posted December 5, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated December 5, 2024 1:49 pm.

Born from the ashes of the 2008 global financial crisis, bitcoin arrived after trust had withered in the financial system and in Washington’s ability to protect those who must participate in it. Now, it’s Washington’s very embrace of bitcoin that’s helping to send its price to records and lining the pockets of its believers.

Bitcoin briefly surged above $103,000 after President-elect Donald Trump said he intends to nominate Paul Atkins, a former regulator who’s seen as friendly to crypto, as the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. He would replace Gary Gensler, who critics say has been overly aggressive in his oversight of crypto.

It’s the latest leg in an astonishing run for bitcoin, whose swings in price are already notoriously extreme.

Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, with a particularly big jump coming after Election Day, when its price was sitting below $70,000. During his campaign, Trump called for making the United States “the crypto capital of the planet.”

The crypto industry, meanwhile, did its part to bring politicians friendly to digital currencies into Washington. Crypto corporations poured over $119 million into influencing federal elections in 2024, primarily into a political action committee dedicated to electing pro-crypto candidates and defeating crypto skeptics, according to a recent review by Public Citizen.

It’s a large amount. Crypto companies accounted for 44% of all the corporate money contributed during this year’s elections, according to the consumer advocacy organization.

Such a tight embrace marks an interesting twist from bitcoin’s early days, when someone or a group of someones under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto created a kind of electronic cash that wouldn’t be beholden to any government or financial institution.

In the white paper announcing bitcoin, Namakoto said the traditional way of doing business on the internet “works well enough for most transactions.” But, Nakamoto said, it “still suffers from the inherent weaknesses of the trust based model,” where a third party like a bank needs to process payments.

Instead, Nakamoto suggested harnessing computing power around the world as a way to create a digital currency that can’t be double-spent. “What is needed is an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof instead of trust, allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party.” That is what became the bitcoin network.

Since then, bitcoin has moved from the financial fringes toward the mainstream, in jagged fits and starts. While it hasn’t taken off as a way to pay for groceries, it found popularity as a kind of “digital gold,” or a way to store value in something that’s not subject to the direct influence of a federal government or a central bank.

In its early days, it had a reputation for use by drug dealers, scammers, crypto enthusiasts, libertarians and others who were looking to move money without oversight by the government. Now, it’s also found its way into more investor portfolios. Earlier this year, the SEC approved exchange-traded funds that track the spot price of bitcoin. Such ETFs give investors a relatively easy way to buy bitcoin directly in their existing trading accounts.

Through its life, bitcoin has soared through a series of manic bull runs as well as “crypto winters” that brought extreme declines. It went from just over $5,000 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to nearly $69,000 by late 2021, before crashing below $17,000 following hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the 2022 collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

With bitcoin in its latest bull run, the man who’s about to roll into the White House seemed to take at least some credit.

“CONGRATULATIONS BITCOINERS!!!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network. “$100,000!!! YOU’RE WELCOME!!!”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

1h ago

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

18m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

1h ago

Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies
Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning members of the public to be vigilant when meeting up to finalize online marketplace transactions due to a recent increase in robberies, at times involving armed...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments
'Enough is enough': Ford vows new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce new legislation to dismantle homeless encampments and is prepared to use the controversial Notwithstanding Clause to thwart any potential legal...

1h ago

6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery
6 people, including 4 youths, charged in Markville Mall robbery

Six people have been charged, including four youths, in connection to a daytime robbery at Markville Mall. York police were called just after noon to a jewellery store in the mall on Highway 7 and McCowan...

18m ago

Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured
Targeted double shooting in Brampton leaves man dead, another seriously injured

A man is dead, and a second man was injured following a double shooting in Brampton late on Wednesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Odeon Street and Concorde Drive area near Goreway...

1h ago

Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies
Toronto police warn of recent spike in online marketplace robberies

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning members of the public to be vigilant when meeting up to finalize online marketplace transactions due to a recent increase in robberies, at times involving armed...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets
Air Canada to bar carry-ons and free seat choice for lowest-fare tickets

Starting in January, Air Canada will require low-fare customers to some destinations to check carry-on bags and pay a fee. The airline will also impose a seat selection fee for these flyers. Michelle Mackey has the turbulent reaction from travellers.

13h ago

2:55
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA
Another daring 'smash and grab' caught on camera in the GTA

Half a dozen suspects have been arrested after another GTA jewelry store was the target of a 'smash and grab'. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video and dramatic takedown. 

21h ago

1:30
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole
Desperate dig: Missing grandmother feared trapped in sinkhole

Rescuers in Pennsylvania are racing against time and deteriorating conditions to find a missing grandmother who may have tumbled down a sinkhole. Laura Aguierre looks at the treachorous conditions that could put rescue teams in jeopardy.

21h ago

2:13
U.S. Supreme Court diving into transgender rights
U.S. Supreme Court diving into transgender rights

The highest court in the United States is diving headfirst into the issue of transgender rights. Julia Benbrook looks at the challenge to Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

21h ago

2:10
Tories allege overspending, want economic update
Tories allege overspending, want economic update

It's nearly winter, but where is the Fall Economic Statement? Conservatives allege the Liberal government is delaying the economic update, because deficit spending is higher than what the Finance Minister had previously committed to.

21h ago

More Videos