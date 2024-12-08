Rapper Jay-Z denies accusations he raped a 13-year-old in connection with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Rapper Jay-Z says a civil lawsuit accusing him of raping an underaged girl more than two decades ago is nothing more than a “blackmail” attempt.

A federal lawsuit filed in October by a Texas-based attorney named Tony Buzbee originally accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. The lawsuit was updated on Sunday to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, as a co-accused along with Combs.

The accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” claims she was raped at a house party in New York following the MTV Video Music Awards.

Carter took to social media and called the lawyer’s claims blackmail and that it was a calculated attempt to make him want to settle and avoid the public scrutiny the allegations would bring.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect!” wrote Carter. “It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Carter challenged Buzbee to file a criminal complaint against him, calling these types of allegations “heinous in nature,” adding that alleged victims deserve real justice.

“I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type,” he said while calling Buzbee an “ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Carter goes on to say. “I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months accusing Combs of assault and rape but Carter is the first high-profile defendant to be named in connection with Combs.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. An indictment alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Lawyers for Combs say any alleged sexual abuse described in the indictment occurred during consensual relations between adults and that new evidence refutes allegations that Combs used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers known as “Freak Offs.”

Combs is currently being held in custody at a Brooklyn federal jail where he’s been since his September arrest. His trial is slated to begin May 5, 2025.

