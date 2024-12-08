Rapper Jay-Z denies accusations he raped a 13-year-old in connection with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of "The Harder They Fall" in 2021.
FILE - Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of "The Harder They Fall" on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) 2021 Invision

By John Marchesan

Posted December 8, 2024 8:27 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2024 8:45 pm.

Rapper Jay-Z says a civil lawsuit accusing him of raping an underaged girl more than two decades ago is nothing more than a “blackmail” attempt.

A federal lawsuit filed in October by a Texas-based attorney named Tony Buzbee originally accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. The lawsuit was updated on Sunday to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, as a co-accused along with Combs.

The accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” claims she was raped at a house party in New York following the MTV Video Music Awards.

Carter took to social media and called the lawyer’s claims blackmail and that it was a calculated attempt to make him want to settle and avoid the public scrutiny the allegations would bring.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect!” wrote Carter. “It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Carter challenged Buzbee to file a criminal complaint against him, calling these types of allegations “heinous in nature,” adding that alleged victims deserve real justice.

“I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type,” he said while calling Buzbee an “ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Carter goes on to say. “I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months accusing Combs of assault and rape but Carter is the first high-profile defendant to be named in connection with Combs.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. An indictment alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Lawyers for Combs say any alleged sexual abuse described in the indictment occurred during consensual relations between adults and that new evidence refutes allegations that Combs used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers known as “Freak Offs.”

Combs is currently being held in custody at a Brooklyn federal jail where he’s been since his September arrest. His trial is slated to begin May 5, 2025.

Files from The Associated Press were used in this report

Top Stories

Woman dead, man in custody following east end shooting
Woman dead, man in custody following east end shooting

One woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in the east end on Sunday night. Police were called to a residence on Jones Avenue just south of Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. for...

13m ago

Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto
Freezing rain warning issued for areas north of Toronto

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for areas north of Toronto. Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation to Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Caledon, Northern...

4h ago

Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim
Police seek suspect who allegedly confined, assaulted and threatened to kill victim

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect who is accused of confining an individual inside a Scarborough apartment and assaulting them multiple times with a weapon. Officers received a call for “unknown...

8h ago

Man wanted in theft of cellphone equipment worth $36K
Man wanted in theft of cellphone equipment worth $36K

Toronto police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with $35,000 worth of stolen cellphone equipment. Investigators say a man was seen breaking into a business in the Yonge Street...

16m ago

