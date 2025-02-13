Mississauga man in custody after puppies found in ‘abysmal conditions’

A 49-year-old Mississauga man is facing animal cruelty charges after police discovered several puppies living in what they describe as abysmal conditions.

Peel police say they received information on Feb. 9 about a possible puppy mill operating out of a business in the Dundas Street West and Mavis Road area.

The next day, police showed up at the location and discovered five puppies caged in a vehicle inside a garage.

“Inside the van, the puppies were living in abysmal conditions with urine and feces throughout and no suitable food or water,” police said in a release.

Ersin Misirlisoy of Mississauga is facing a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

Police say the puppies have been transferred to the care of the Mississauga animal shelter.

The investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with additional information is asked to contact them.