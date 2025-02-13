Mississauga man in custody after puppies found in ‘abysmal conditions’

Photo showing several puppies recovered from a Mississauga business on Feb. 10, 2025. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 13, 2025 5:20 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2025 5:33 pm.

A 49-year-old Mississauga man is facing animal cruelty charges after police discovered several puppies living in what they describe as abysmal conditions.

Peel police say they received information on Feb. 9 about a possible puppy mill operating out of a business in the Dundas Street West and Mavis Road area.

The next day, police showed up at the location and discovered five puppies caged in a vehicle inside a garage.

“Inside the van, the puppies were living in abysmal conditions with urine and feces throughout and no suitable food or water,” police said in a release.

Ersin Misirlisoy of Mississauga is facing a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

Police say the puppies have been transferred to the care of the Mississauga animal shelter.

The investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with additional information is asked to contact them.

Top Stories

Ford campaign calls premier's 'sparky' comment a 'poor-taste joke'

Officials with Doug Ford's re-election campaign are attempting to walk back comments made by the premier in which he reportedly called for a return to capital punishment in Canada. According to the...

1h ago

Relocate or euthanize: Liberty Village, Fort York residents demand action after 6 coyote attacks in 1 night

It's been months since downtown Toronto residents from Liberty Village and Fort York areas began sharing encounters with coyotes on neighbourhood social media pages. A group of residents in the area...

10m ago

City continues to dig out after major snowstorm with more on the way

The City of Toronto says it will make a decision Friday on whether or not additional snow removal measures are needed in advance of another snowstorm slated to hit the city this weekend. Officials say...

2h ago

2 suspects sought in violent daytime Brampton carjacking

Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent daytime carjacking in Brampton. Investigators say a woman was refuelling her car around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 when two...

4h ago

