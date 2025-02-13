NDP candidate in Eglinton-Lawrence steps aside to try and prevent PC win

The provincial New Democratic Party candidate in the riding of Eglinton-Lawrence says she’s dropping out of the race to try and avoid vote splitting that could lead to a Conservative victory.

Natasha Doyle-Merrick called the decision a difficult one, saying it was made in the best interest of the Lawrence Heights Community.

“I recognize the race in Eglinton–Lawrence is a clear two-party contest between Liberals and Conservatives,” she said in a statement posted on social media late Thursday. “To prevent a Conservative win and more years of neglect, I’m stepping aside to avoid a vote split.”

Doyle-Merrick said her decision to run was based on wanting to amplify the voices of community members being ignored by the current PC government.

“I got into politics for the people, and it would be a disservice for me to keep my name on the ballot knowing that the race in Eglinton-Lawrence is pivotal,” she wrote. “Many residents cannot afford another four years of an Ontario Conservative government.”

The riding had been a Liberal stronghold since 1999 before Martin defeated Michael Colle by less than 1,000 votes in 2018.

In the 2022 election, Martin narrowly defeated Liberal Arlena Hebert by 524 votes. Doyle-Merrick finished a distant third with little more than nine per cent of the vote.

Last November, Martin announced she would not be seeking re-election. Michelle Cooper is carrying the PC banner in this election while Vince Gasparro is the Liberal candidate with Leah Tysoe running for the Greens.