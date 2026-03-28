1 dead, 6 injured after ‘serious’ head-on crash near Hamilton

One person is dead and six others are injured following a serious head-on collision in the Hamilton area.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 8, between Safari Road and Studiman Road around 6:45 a.m., for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Provincial police say there were two occupants in one of the vehicles and five occupants in the other car.

One adult passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The other six individuals are being treated at local hospitals with injuries.

No other details were immediately available.