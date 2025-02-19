Government of Canada buys 500K doses of human avian influenza vaccine

It’s better to have a vaccine and not to need it, than to need a vaccine and not to have it.

That’s basically what the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a release on Wednesday announcing that it has purchased an initial supply of 500,000 doses of human vaccine against avian influenza.

The PHAC said it was taking “proactive measures to protect the health of people in Canada by” making the purchase.

“Leveraging an existing agreement, PHAC has secured an initial supply of 500,000 doses of GSK’s human vaccine against avian influenza – ArepanrixTM H5N1 A/American wigeon clade 2.3.4.4b,” it said.

“This vaccine will be used as part of Canada’s contingency planning to protect people who may be at increased risk of being exposed to the virus through animals infected with avian influenza.”

While the PHAC notes that the current risk to the public remains low, it stressed that individuals with higher-level exposure to infected animals are at increased risk and should take appropriate precautions.

The first case of domestically acquired human avian influenza A(H5N1) was reported in Canada on November 9, 2024.

“To date, there has been no evidence of sustained person-to-person spread of the virus in any of the cases identified globally,” the release adds. “However, avian influenza has the potential to cause serious illness in people.”

The PHAC says 60 per cent of the available doses will go to provinces and territories based on an equitable and risk-based approach.

The remaining 40 per cent will be kept in a federal stockpile.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says broad vaccine deployment is not recommended at this time.

“As we confront the ongoing global health risks posed by avian influenza, our priority remains protecting the health of people in Canada,” Minister of Health, Mark Holland said in a release.

“The proactive steps we are taking, including securing vaccine doses, reflect our commitment to being prepared for any potential public health threats.”