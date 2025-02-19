Government of Canada buys 500K doses of human avian influenza vaccine

FILE - This 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion. (Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz/CDC via AP, File)

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 19, 2025 12:53 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2025 12:54 pm.

It’s better to have a vaccine and not to need it, than to need a vaccine and not to have it.

That’s basically what the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a release on Wednesday announcing that it has purchased an initial supply of 500,000 doses of human vaccine against avian influenza.

The PHAC said it was taking “proactive measures to protect the health of people in Canada by” making the purchase.

“Leveraging an existing agreement, PHAC has secured an initial supply of 500,000 doses of GSK’s human vaccine against avian influenza – ArepanrixTM H5N1 A/American wigeon clade 2.3.4.4b,” it said.

“This vaccine will be used as part of Canada’s contingency planning to protect people who may be at increased risk of being exposed to the virus through animals infected with avian influenza.”

Related:

While the PHAC notes that the current risk to the public remains low, it stressed that individuals with higher-level exposure to infected animals are at increased risk and should take appropriate precautions.

The first case of domestically acquired human avian influenza A(H5N1) was reported in Canada on November 9, 2024.

“To date, there has been no evidence of sustained person-to-person spread of the virus in any of the cases identified globally,” the release adds. “However, avian influenza has the potential to cause serious illness in people.”

The PHAC says 60 per cent of the available doses will go to provinces and territories based on an equitable and risk-based approach.

The remaining 40 per cent will be kept in a federal stockpile.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says broad vaccine deployment is not recommended at this time.

“As we confront the ongoing global health risks posed by avian influenza, our priority remains protecting the health of people in Canada,” Minister of Health, Mark Holland said in a release.

“The proactive steps we are taking, including securing vaccine doses, reflect our commitment to being prepared for any potential public health threats.”

Top Stories

Feds advance plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City

The federal government is moving ahead with plans for high-speed rail between Toronto and Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand revealed the details at a press...

49m ago

Delays continue on TTC, GO due to 'weather-related issues'

Commuters are enduring another day of delays on the TTC and GO Transit following the recent stretch of wintry weather in the GTA. On Wednesday morning, subway service was suspended on Line 2 between...

2h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King given 3-month conditional sentence

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King was sentenced to three months of house arrest in an Ottawa court on Wednesday morning. The sentence includes 100 hours of community service at a food bank or men's...

1h ago

Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport continued Wednesday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fiery crash landing of a Delta Air Lines plane. All 76 passengers and four crew members...

18m ago

