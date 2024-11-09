B.C. sees first human case of H5 avian flu detected in Canada

Authorities say a teenager from the Fraser Valley has tested positive for the H5 avian flu — commonly known as bird flu.

The provincial health officer says this is the first human case of avian flu in B.C. and Canada, and there have been no further cases.

The source of exposure is still under investigation, but authorities say it is likely from an animal or bird.

“This is a rare event, and while it is the first detected case of H5 in a person in B.C. or in Canada, there have been a small number of human cases in the U.S. and elsewhere, which is why we are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in B.C.,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The provincial health officer says it is following up with contacts who may have been exposed in order to check for symptoms and develop testing and prevention measures.

Avian flu has been detected across farms in B.C., with the latest case found at a petting farm in Campbell River where over 50 animals were killed after catching the virus.

People are advised to stay up to date on the seasonal flu vaccine, stay away from animal droppings, and keep pets away from dead animals.

