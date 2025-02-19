Ontario election 2025: Some leaders making stops in Ottawa, Guelph

Two of Ontario’s main political party leaders will be making campaign stops in Ottawa and Guelph regions today.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make a morning announcement in Clarence-Rockland, just east of Ottawa, before stopping in Kanata-Carleton and Nepean.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is joining a local all-candidates debate in Guelph this morning and later making an announcement in Georgetown.

Ford’s campaign did not release a public schedule for today, after cancelling an event in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday due to flight delays out of Toronto Pearson Airport.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles has several media interviews today but no public events scheduled.

The snap election will be held on Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press